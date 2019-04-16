JAC 8th result 2019 declared, know how to download

JAC Board Class 8th Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the result for class 8 board exams on April 16 (Tuesday) at its official website, jac.nic.in. Over 5.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. Students can get the results at the official websites, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the results of JAC Class 10, 12 examination is likely to be announced on the third week of May. The official website is stating that the result will release ‘anytime soon’. It is reported that the result is being uploaded and will be available by today evening, latest.

JAC class 8 result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘JAC result’

Step 3: You will be re-directed to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

JAC class 8 result: How to download on mobile

Step 1: Open a browser on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type official website link in the address bar

Step 3: Wait for the homepage to load

Step 4: On the homepage click on the JAC class 8 result link

Step 5: Log-in using roll number

JAC class 8 result: Mobile app

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students who were first declared failed were found to have cleared the exam.