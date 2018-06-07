Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2018 declared: How to check at jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2018 declared: How to check at jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th result 2018: Jharkhand Board, Ranchi has declared the result of Class 12 on June 7, on the official website at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in at 12 pm

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 7, 2018 12:36:31 pm

jac class 12th results 2018, jharresults.nic.in, jac.ac.in, jac results

JAC 12th result 2018: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has declared the result of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) on June 7, that is, today at 12 pm, a board official has confirmed to the indianexpress.com. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the Class 10 examination that was held from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Students can check the result through official website i.e jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Follow the LIVE updates of JAC 12th result of Science and Commerce

Jharkhand JAC 12th result 2018: How to check 

Step 1: Go to one of the websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results
Step 3: Select the Class 12 intermediate, class 10 result
Step 4: Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same
Step 5: Results will appear on your screen
Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Read| Jharkhand 12th result 2018 Date and Time

This year, to ensure evaluation process takes in a fair manner, the Jharkhand Board installed CCTVs at the centres. The results were delayed due to teacher’s protests against working during the summer vacations to evaluate answer sheets.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now