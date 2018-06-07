Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2018 declared: How to check at jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th result 2018: Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi has declared the result of Class 12 (Science and Commerce) on June 7, that is, today at 12 pm, a board official has confirmed to the indianexpress.com. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the Class 10 examination that was held from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Students can check the result through official website i.e jac.ac.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Follow the LIVE updates of JAC 12th result of Science and Commerce

Jharkhand JAC 12th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to one of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results

Step 3: Select the Class 12 intermediate, class 10 result

Step 4: Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same

Step 5: Results will appear on your screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

This year, to ensure evaluation process takes in a fair manner, the Jharkhand Board installed CCTVs at the centres. The results were delayed due to teacher’s protests against working during the summer vacations to evaluate answer sheets.

