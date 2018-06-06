Declared! Jharkhand 12th (Science, Commerce) result at jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th result 2018: Around 3,17,000 candidates who appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination can check the results through indianexpress.com JAC 12th result 2018: Around 3,17,000 candidates who appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination can check the results through indianexpress.com

JAC 12th result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination today, on June 7. Confirming to the indianexpress.com earlier, Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh said, “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared on June 7, 2018 at 12 pm at the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.” A total of 93781 students in science registered for the exam of which 92405 have appeared. The pass percentage on the science stream is 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26337 have registere second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

In the commerce stream, as many as 40,925 candidates have registered of which nearly 40,244 have cleared the Inter exams. A total of 6127 students have received the first division, 18266 students registered for the second division and 2770 for the third division. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the results of Class 10 examination is expected to be declared before June 10, mentioned the official. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the matric examination that was scheduled from March 8 to March 21, 2018. Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. To check result, students have to visit the official website and click on the Jharkhand JAC Intermediate results links. There will be two separate links for both science and commerce. Click on the relevant link. In the new window, fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same. The results will appear on your screen. Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

