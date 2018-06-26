Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts results 2018: When and where to check

JAC 12th Arts results 2018: Around 3,17 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination can can check the results through the official websites jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in JAC 12th Arts results 2018: Around 3,17 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination can can check the results through the official websites jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in

JAC 12th Arts results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the results of Class 12 examinations tomorrow. Speaking to indianexpress.com, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh said, “The result of Class 12 Arts examination will be declared on June 27 at 2 pm.” Once declared, around 3,17 lakh students who have appeared in the examination can check the results through the websites, jharresults.nic.in and jac.nic.in. Apart from it, the result will be available at examresults.net. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

In case on is unable to open these websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the result at examresults.net. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. A total of 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys had cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls had passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

JAC 12th Arts result 2018: When and where to check

Around 3,17 lakh students who have appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination can can check the results through the official websites jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in. Apart from it the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com.

Results via app

The results will also be available via app. To get results, the students have to pre-register their roll number in the app.

The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on June 7. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. Out of 93,781 students who had appeared for the science stream, 44,677 cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 48.34 per cent. Around 40,244 became successful in the Class 12 commerce stream examination out of the 40,925 registered candidates. The pass percentage of the commerce stream stood at 67.49 per cent.

In Class 12th commerce stream, a total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division. In Science, a total of 16,618 students became successful with first division while 26,337 got the second division. About 1,711 students have received third division in Science stream.

