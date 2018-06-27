Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts result declared, 72.62 pass percentage

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Result of 12th arts exam is available at jac.nic.in Result of 12th arts exam is available at jac.nic.in

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Wait of over one lakh students has come to an end with the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) announcing the result of Class 12 board examination for arts stream students. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of 12th arts exam is available at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. This year, 72.62 per cent students have passed the Intermediate exam in the arts stream. Follow LIVE updates: Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018

This year, Khunti district has topped among all districts of Jharkhand with registering 90 pass percentage. A total of 12430 students got the first division and 30,943 students bagged the third division. The result of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination has also been declared. This year, 1,01,020 students secured first division draftin a pass percentage of 23%. 1,18,046 (27%) students secured second division, while 35,764 students (9%) got third division.

In order to check scores, students should visit the official websites. After clicking on the result link they should enter their roll number/registration number and other details. On submitting the same their result will be displayed on the same. They should then download the same and take a printout for future reference.

