Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2019 today: How to check

JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the result of Class 12th Arts board examination on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Candidates who have appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. The result will be declared today through a press conference at 2 pm, said JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh.

Around 3 lakh students appeared for the JAC Intermediate Board Exams which were held between February 20 and March 9, 2019.

In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at indiaresults.com. The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on May 14.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

In Class 12th Science stream, 57 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 70.44 per cent.