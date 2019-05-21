Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts result 2019 declared: Girls outperform, check top districts

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts result 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for Jharkhand Board class 12 Arts stream exam. The Science and Commerce streams results were declared last week. The intermediate exams for the same were conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2019.

A total of 1,84,384 candidates appeared for the JAC class 12 exam out of which 79.97 per cent students cleared the same. This year just like in previous years, the pass percentage of girls was higher than that of boys. As many as 81.50 per cent students cleared the exams while 77.91 per cent boys passed.

Simdega was the top performing district with 97.67 per cent pass percentage followed by Khunti with 96.17 per cent and at the third spot was Ramgarh with 92.29 per cent students clearing the JAC class 12 Arts result 2019.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts result 2019: Top 10 districts

1 Simdega – 97.67%

2 Khunti – 96.170%

3 Ramgarh – 92.290%

4 Hzaribagh – 90.450%

5 Latehar – 90.430%

6 Seraikela – 88.270%

7 E. Singhbhum – 87.980%

8 Lohardaga – 86.440%

9 Ranchi – 86.430%

10 Gumla – 85.480%

Those who have failed in one or two subjects can apply for the revaluation or compartment exam. The re-evaluation exam is expected to be held in June or July. The official dates are yet to be announced.

In JAC class 12 Science stream, 57 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas, in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 70.44 per cent. A total of 93781 students in science registered for the exam of which 92405 have appeared. The pass percentage on the science stream is 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26337 have registered second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

In the JAC class 12 commerce stream result 2019, as many as 40,925 candidates have registered of which nearly 40,244 have cleared the Inter exams. A total of 6127 students have received the first division, 18266 students registered for the second division and 2770 for the third division. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.