Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 today: How to check at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the result of Class 12th Arts board examination today, on June 27, at 2 pm. Once released, all those who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also check the same at indiaresults.com. The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on June 7.

Follow LIVE updates: Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018

The students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. In Class 12th Science stream, 48.34 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 67.49 per cent.

JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.95. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) holds and conducts examinations of intermediate, secondary, madhyama and madarsa from vastaniyan to fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations.

