Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts result 2018 date confirmed! Check when

JAC 12th Arts result 2018: Around 3.17 lakh students who have appeared for the JAC 12th Arts examination this year will get their results by June 28. Speaking to indianexpress.com, JAC chairman Arvind Pratap Singh said, “The result of Class 12 Arts examination will be declared either on June 27 or June 28.” Once declared, the result will be available on the official websites, jharresults.nic.in and jac.nic.in. Apart from it, the result will be available at examresults.net. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

This year, out of 93,781 students who have appeared for the Science stream, 44,677 cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students became successful with first division while 26,337 got second division. About 1,711 students have received third division in Science stream.

Around 40,244 became successful in the Class 12 Commerce stream examination out of the 40,925 registered candidates. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent. A total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division.

Over 1 lakh candidates plucked in the Class 10 examination this year which witnessed a very low pass percentage of 59.48 percent. 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29. Hazaribagh topped among the districts with 74.75 per cent. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12.

