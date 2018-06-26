Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 Date and Time: Result to be declared on this date

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: he examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. he examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: The result of Class 12th Arts board examination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) tomorrow, on June 27. All those students who had appeared for the same can check their respective scores at the official website — jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. In case on is unable to open these websites due to heavy traffic, he/she may also check the result at examresults.net. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. A total of 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys had cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls had passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on June 7. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. Out of 93,781 students who had appeared for the science stream, 44,677 cleared the examination successfully drafting a pass percentage of 48.34 per cent. Around 40,244 became successful in the Class 12 commerce stream examination out of the 40,925 registered candidates. The pass percentage of the commerce stream stood at 67.49 per cent.

Jharkhand JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Date and Time

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be releasing the result of Class 12th Arts stream board examination on June 27 at 3 pm. The result will be available at jharresults.nic.in and jac.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95.

In Class 12th commerce stream, a total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division. In Science, a total of 16,618 students became successful with first division while 26,337 got the second division. About 1,711 students have received third division in Science stream.

