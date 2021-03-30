Jharkhand JAC 10th admit card released, here’s how to download

Updated: March 30, 2021 11:05:23 am
Jharkhand board JAC 10th admit card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the class 10 examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- jac.nic.in. The secondary exam will be held from May 4 to 21 in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm.
JAC 10th admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link
Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.
To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having practical sections, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules.
Last year, the results of class 10 and 12 exams were released in July. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held in February, while over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students took the intermediate exam.
