Jharkhand JAC 10th admit card released, here’s how to download

JAC class 10 exam 2021 will be held from May 4 to 21. Representational image/ file

Jharkhand board JAC 10th admit card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card for the class 10 examination. The candidates can download the hall ticket through the official website- jac.nic.in. The secondary exam will be held from May 4 to 21 in the morning shift from 9:45 am to 1 pm.

JAC 10th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. For subjects having practical sections, students will have to pass in each section separately, as per the rules.

Last year, the results of class 10 and 12 exams were released in July. Around 3.8 lakh students had appeared in the class 10 exam held in February, while over 2.34 lakh (2,34,363) students took the intermediate exam.