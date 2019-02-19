Jharkhand JAC 10th admit card released, how to download

Jharkhand board JAC 10th admit card: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the admit card/ hall ticket for the Class 10 examinations. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through the official website, jac.nic.in. Over 7 lakh candidates will appear in the Jharkhand board examinations.

The class 10 exams will begin from February 20 and will be closed on March 9, 2019. The admit card will be available to download from February 18. The candidates can download the admit card till February 20, 2019.

JAC 10th admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- http://www.jac.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The board has also released the admit card of the Class 12 examinations. The Class 12 examinations will be held from February 20 to March 9, 2019.

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.