Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th supplementary results released, websites to check

JAC 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, jacresults,com, jac.nic.in.

Earlier, the board declared the results of Class 10, 12 examinations in the month of June. This year, the pass percentage on the science stream is 48.34 per cent. A total of 16,618 students have got the first division and 26337 have registered second division. About 1711 students have received third division in the Jharkhand Class 12 science exams.

In the commerce stream, as many as 40,925 candidates have registered of which nearly 40,244 have cleared the Inter exams. A total of 6127 students have received the first division, 18266 students registered for the second division and 2770 for the third division. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is 67.49 per cent.

JAC 10th, 12th supplementary results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites, jacresults.com, jac.nic.in

Step 2: In the official websites, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter required details, like registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

