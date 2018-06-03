Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2018: JAC to declare Inter (Science, Commerce) on June 7

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The result is expected to be declared on June 7, 2018, said Arvind Pratap Singh, chairman, JAC JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The result is expected to be declared on June 7, 2018, said Arvind Pratap Singh, chairman, JAC

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council will declare the results of Class 12 (Science, Commerce) examination on June 7. Confirming indianexpress.com, Chairman, JAC, Arvind Pratap Singh said, “The results of Class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow, June 7, 2018 at the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in.” Apart from it, the result will be available at indianexpress.com.

Around 3,17,000 candidates appeared for the Class 12 (Science and Commerce) examination that was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. A close to 4,32,000 candidates wrote the class 10 examination that was scheduled from March 8 to March 21, 2018

Once released, the students can check the results through the official websites, jac.ac.in, jharresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, indiaresults.com. The students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number

JAC Class 10, 12 results 2018: How to check

– Visit the website indianexpress.com

– Click on the link for the Jharkhand JAC results

– Select the Class 12 intermediate, class 10 result

– Fill your details in the fields provided and submit the same

– Results will be appeared on your scree

– Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Last year, the pass percentage for the class 12 science stream is 52.35 per cent and that for the commerce stream is 60.09 per cent, which was lower than the pass percentage of the last year, 58 per cent for science and 63 per cent for commerce.

