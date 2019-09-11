Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartment results 2019 declared: How to download

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartment results 2019: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has declared the result for the compartment exams conducted for secondary (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) exams today September 11. Those who appeared for the exam can check result at the official websites — jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

In the secondary exams, the best performing district in compartment results is Latehar with a pass percentage of 67.25 per cent. In the intermediate compartment results, Pakur with a pass percentage of 91.66 per cent remained the top performer. In JAC class 12 compartment in Science stream, Jamtara district performed well with 81.26 per cent while in Arts Kodarma with 90.07 per cent students clearing the exam.

Jharkhand JAC 10th, 12th compartment results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacresults.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘JAC supplementary result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

The official mark sheets will be released by the JAC Board later and in the meanwhile, the print out of the online result will act as the provisional mark sheet. In regular JAC class 10 results, a total of 4,41,605 students applied of which 4,38,256 appeared, of which 3,10,158 passed.