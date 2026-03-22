Jharkhand govt moves NMC for more UG, PG seats in medical colleges

Preparations are also underway to introduce postgraduate courses in the state's three new medical colleges. (Source: File)

The Jharkhand government has sent a proposal to the National Medical Commission (NMC) to increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats in various medical colleges to address the shortage of specialist doctors in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Preparations are also underway to introduce postgraduate courses in the state’s three new medical colleges. In this regard, a proposal has been submitted to increase the number of seats across various disciplines by 21 in Dumka, 30 in Hazaribag, and 21 in Palamu, he said.

“The number of undergraduate seats at MGM Medical College in Jamshedpur has been increased from 100 to 150 this year. In line with this, a proposal has also been submitted to increase the number of undergraduate seats from 100 to 150 at the medical colleges in Dumka, Hazaribagh, and Dhanbad,” the Health department said in a press communique issued on Saturday evening.