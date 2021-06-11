Jharkhand JAC Class 10th, 12th board exams cancelled

On Thursday, the Jharkhand government announced the cancellation of Class 10 and 12 board exams conducted by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), in the wake of the COVID-19 situation.

“Today, in view of the circumstances arising out of Covid-19 and the demand of students and parents, I have decided to cancel the Class 10th and 12 board examinations to be conducted by Jharkhand Examination Council for this session,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren said.

Earlier this month, the JAC had said that the examinations had not been cancelled and the cancellation notice going viral on social media platforms was fake. “The decision on Jharkhand Class 12 Board Exam 2021 is yet to be taken,” it had said.

On June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a meeting and announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 12 board exams, given the pandemic situation. With the decision to cancel the exams coming amid high COVID-19 cases in several states and continuing health-related apprehensions about the future, PM Modi had said that the health and safety of students are of utmost importance, and there will be no compromise on this aspect.

After the CBSE and CISCE decided not to hold their board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several states had cancelled their board examinations