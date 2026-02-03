Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026 begin, over 7 lakh candidates appear

According to JAC, around 4.23 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 examinations, which are happening at 1,232 centres.

By: PTI
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 05:42 PM IST
Jharkhand Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026: The class 10 final exams at Jharkhand board schools began on Tuesday morning amid tight security, an official said. The board examination for class 12 will begin later in the day, he said.

Around 4.23 lakh students have enrolled for the class 10 examinations, which are happening at 1,232 centres. Over 3.24 lakh students are slated to appear in class 12 examinations at 757 centres.

The class 10 exams began at 9.45 am and will continue till 1 pm, while the class 12 exams will begin at 2 pm and end at 5.15 pm.

“The class 10 exams started with vocational subjects. The class 12 examination will begin in the second sitting,” Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) secretary Jayant Mishra told PTI.

He said adequate arrangements have been made for the examinations.

“In a bid to ensure free and fair examinations, CCTV cameras have been installed at all examination halls, and invigilators have been prohibited from carrying mobile phones during the examinations,” he added.

The class 10 exams will conclude with regional language papers on February 17. The class 12 exams will conclude with core language subjects on February 23, the day on which civic body polls will be held in the state.

“We have sought guidelines from the State Election Commission over the clash of the date. Based on the guidelines, we will take further decisions,” Mishra said.

 

