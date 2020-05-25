Jharkhand Board to commence evaluation of Class 10, 12 exams from May 28

The evaluation process will be commenced from May 28. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The evaluation process will be commenced from May 28. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will commence the evaluation process of the matric and intermediate exams from May 28. The evaluation process will be conducted at 67 centres in district headquarters across the state.

The council, for the first time would broadcast the evaluation process live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told indianexpress.com.

“The evaluation process naturally takes a month to conclude, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is hard to predict the result date. The evaluation process can be hampered again if the restriction imposed due to lockdown. However, the council will try its best to conclude the evaluation process and to declare the result on time,” Secretary said.

The council conducted the last paper of intermediate exams on March 27, days after lockdown imposed on March 25.

This year, over 6.21 lakh students applied to appear in the board exams started from March 8. Last year, the pass percentage of the matric exam was 70.77 per cent, while 57 per cent cleared the intermediate exam.

