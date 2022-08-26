Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9th Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check

Jharkhand Board JAC 9th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the results for class 9. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 9 exams on the official JAC website.

Jharkhand Board JAC 9th Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for JAC Jharkhand Class 9 Result 2022.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once the candidate is logged in, he/she will be able to access and download the score card.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details in the score card thoroughly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

Meanwhile, JAC Ranchi secretary Mahip Kumar Singh confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result for class 8 will not be declared today “as there are several other result notifications going on these days,” he said.

The Ranchi Board had earlier announced results for class 10 on June 30. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 97.42 per cent. The pass percentage recorded for the Arts stream is 97.42 per cent, and 92.74 per cent for Commerce. In the Arts stream, girls outshined boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.76 per cent, while 96.94 per cent boys passed. For class 10, the Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent.