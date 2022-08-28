scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8th Result 2022 Declared: Steps to check score card

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Students who appeared for the exams can now check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in — by keying in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022, Board exams, Board resultsCandidates are advised to check all details in the score card thoroughly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors. (Representational Image/ unsplash.com)

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the class 8 results JAC Result for class 8 can be checked by students online by visiting the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 8 exams on the official JAC website. The overall pass percentage this year is 90.33 per cent.

Read |Jharkhand Board JAC Class 9th Result 2022 Declared: Here’s how to check

Steps to Check JAC Class 8th Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JAC result portal — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Chris Evert needs everyone to listenPremium
Chris Evert needs everyone to listen
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for JAC Jharkhand Class 8Result 2022.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once the candidate is logged in, he/she will be able to access and download the score card.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement
Also Read |BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results 2022 expected this week

Candidates are advised to check all details in the score card thoroughly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

The Board examination for Class 8 was conducted in June- July 2022. The examination was conducted in offline mode while taking care of all the necessary COVID 19 precautions this year. Students can also get the JAC result 2022 for class 8th offline form from their schools.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-08-2022 at 01:33:11 pm
Next Story

BTS’ Jungkook’s golden cooking moments: From ‘magical’ potatoes glued to the plate to apologising to a fish, revisit his kitchen adventures

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial dedicated to earthquake victims
Gujarat

Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial dedicated to earthquake victims

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'
Asia Cup

All eyes on India-Pak match today: 'Hype outside, normal inside'

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred
Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: Enough of religious hatred

PM Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition
Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi urges people to join fight against malnutrition

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash
Scene Stealer

Tarantino on Bruce Lee bit in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and its backlash

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country
Sunday Read

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
How meth might have caused heart failure
Sonali Phogat death

How meth might have caused heart failure

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement