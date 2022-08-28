Jharkhand Board JAC Class 8th Result 2022 Declared: Steps to check score card

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the class 8 results JAC Result for class 8 can be checked by students online by visiting the official websites — jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com.

Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 8 exams on the official JAC website. The overall pass percentage this year is 90.33 per cent.

Steps to Check JAC Class 8th Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JAC result portal — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for JAC Jharkhand Class 8Result 2022.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login.

Step 4: Once the candidate is logged in, he/she will be able to access and download the score card.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

Also Read | BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd Supplementary Results 2022 expected this week

Candidates are advised to check all details in the score card thoroughly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

The Board examination for Class 8 was conducted in June- July 2022. The examination was conducted in offline mode while taking care of all the necessary COVID 19 precautions this year. Students can also get the JAC result 2022 for class 8th offline form from their schools.