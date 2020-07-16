Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th results 2020: Date and Time

JAC 12th result 2020: Know when and where to check (Representational Image) JAC 12th result 2020: Know when and where to check (Representational Image)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the class 12 results on July 17 at 1 pm. Around three lakh students who appeared for the JAC class 12 exams, which was held from February 11 till February 28, will be able to view their score tomorrow. The JAC results are usually declared in May, however, this year it saw a delay due to a steep rise in the coronavirus cases.

Students who appeared for the class 12 exams can check their results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.inic.in or jacresults.com. A candidate can also register him/her here at indianexpress.com for the same. After completing the registration, he/she will be notified with the results and any updates regarding the same on their email id and mobile phone.

JAC announced class 10 result this month while class 8 and class 9 results in June and class 11 results were declared on July 4. As many as 180532 girls appeared in the class 10 exams of which 137003 have passed. A total of 2,04612 boys had given matric exams of which 151925 passed.

A student needs to secure at least 33 per cent in every subject to clear the exams. In 2019, the state recorded a passing percentage of 79.97, 70.44, and 57.01 in Arts, Commerce and Science stream respectively. The female students had performed better than male in all the three departments.

Any student who is not satisfied with their grades can apply for re-evaluation, for which they will be required to submit an application along with a fee as mentioned by the board.

Meanwhile, the students who fail to clear the exams can appear for Jharkhand Board Compartmental/Improvement Exam. This exam provides the candidates with a second chance to improve their scores in single or multiple subjects.

