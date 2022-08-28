scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 11th Result 2022 not releasing today, says Secretary

Jharkhand Board JAC 11th Result 2022: Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC, JAC class 11 result, JAC result updatesJharkhand Board JAC 11th Result 2022: Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 11 exams on the official JAC website. (Representative image. File)

Jharkhand Board JAC 11th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has clarified that the results for class 11 will not be declared today. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Ranchi secretary Mahip Kumar Singh confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result for class 11 will not be declared today. “The class 11 result will be released this week, but surely not today as it is a Sunday,” he told indianexpress.com.

Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 11 exams on the official JAC website.

JAC also announced class 8 and class 9 result last week. In class 8 result, the overall pass percentage this year is 90.33 per cent. For class 9 result, the overall passing percentage is 92.271 per cent as 4,35,868 of candidates have been declared as pass, out of the 4,72,377 of candidates who appeared in the exams. Out of the 4,80,102 candidates who registered for the exam, 7725 were either absent.

The Ranchi Board had earlier announced results for class 10 on June 30. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 97.42 per cent. The pass percentage recorded for the Arts stream is 97.42 per cent, and 92.74 per cent for Commerce. In the Arts stream, girls outshined boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.76 per cent, while 96.94 per cent boys passed. For class 10, the Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent.

This year, the board exams were conducted in an offline centre based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. Students and teachers were strictly commanded to wear and carry extra marks with them and carry their own personal hand sanitizer.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:51:46 pm
