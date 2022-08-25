scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022 not releasing today, says Secretary

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC result, JAC class 8 resultJharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results. (Representative image. File)

Jharkhand Board JAC 8th Result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has clarified that the results for class 8 will not be declared today. Once released, students will be able to check their score card at the official JAC website — jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Ranchi secretary Mahip Kumar Singh confirmed to indianexpress.com that the result for class 8 will not be declared today “as there are several other result notifications going on these days,” he said.

Read |Indian students win 3 gold, 2 silver at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

Candidates will have to key in their registered credentials such as roll number, date of birth to login and check their results for class 8 exams on the official JAC website.

The Ranchi Board had earlier announced results for class 10 on June 30. The overall pass percentage for class 12 is 97.42 per cent. The pass percentage recorded for the Arts stream is 97.42 per cent, and 92.74 per cent for Commerce. In the Arts stream, girls outshined boys by scoring an overall pass percentage of 97.76 per cent, while 96.94 per cent boys passed. For class 10, the Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 91.19 per cent.

This year, the board exams were conducted in an offline centre based mode by following all the Covid guidelines issued by the Government of India. Students and teachers were strictly commanded to wear and carry extra marks with them and carry their own personal hand sanitizer.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 06:10:31 pm
Premium
