Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, check at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: Scores will be available at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in. Scores will be available at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: Over a lakh students from the Arts stream will be able to access their Class 12th result today, on June 27, at 2 pm. Earlier the result was scheduled at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in a press conference, in presence of various authorities. Scores will be available at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check the results at indiaresults.com

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. Around 3,17 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination this year. In Science stream, the pass percentage was 48.34 and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.