Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, check at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in
Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, check at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: The Intermediate examination was conducted by the Jharkhand Board, Ranchi from March 8 to March 27, 2018. Students will be able to check their marks at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2018 1:41:10 pm
Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: Scores will be available at jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in.

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: Over a lakh students from the Arts stream will be able to access their Class 12th result today, on June 27, at 2 pm. Earlier the result was scheduled at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in a press conference, in presence of various authorities. Scores will be available at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check the results at indiaresults.com

The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. Around 3,17 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination this year. In Science stream, the pass percentage was 48.34 and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.

Live Blog

Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: The result is all set to be released today, on June 27, by the Jharkhand Academic Council, follow highlights in Hindi 

13:36 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Arts results 2018: Measures taken by board to prevent cheating

The JAC Class 10th Board examinations ended on March 21 . The council had implemented various security measures this year to ensure an incident proof conduct of the examinations. Security features like CCTV and online admit cards were introduced by the board for the first time.

13:35 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Arts results 2018: Cheating cases reported in Class 10, 12 examinations

In 2018, a number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.

Apart from it, 3 people and 9 students were arrested in jharkhand with leaked 10th board maths paper in their possession. According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers.

Six students, who allegedly went into their class 10th Mathematics exams with solved papers, were detained in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday in connection with CBSE paper leaks, the police said in Chatra.

13:35 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: Job opportunities after Class 12

Post Office Jobs

Gramin Dak Sevak, Mail Guard

BSF Constable Recruitment

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (Technical and Tradesman)

Indian Navy

Indian Navy Sailors Matric Entry Recruitment Examination

Indian Navy Artificer Apprentices Examination

Indian Navy Dock Yard Apprentices Examination

Indian Air Force (IAF) Non-Technical Trade's Examination

Indian Army

Indian Army Soldier General Duty Examination (NER)

Indian Army Soldier Technical Examination (MER)

Indian Army Soldier Clerk's Examination

Indian Army Soldier Nursing Assistant Examination

Front office executive

Property registration officer

Trainer for production supervisor

13:34 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: 59.48% passed

The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 59.48 percent students have cleared the examination successfully.

13:33 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: Hazaribagh tops among districts with 74.75%

District wise pass percentage

Hazaribagh- 74.75%

Ranchi- 72.93%

East Singbhum- 68.23%

Khunti- 66.93%

Sahebganj- 64.09%

Giridhi- 63.15%

Dhanbad- 68.19%

13:33 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: Boys outperformed girls; 61.79% boys passed, girls- 57.29%

128956 boys (61.79%) boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 125878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

13:32 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: 23% secure first division

The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 1,01,020 students secured first division draftin a pass percentage of 23%. 1,18,046 (27%) students secured second division, while 35,764 students (9%) got third division.

13:31 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 10th results 2018: Over 1 lakh students failed

Around 1,28,595 students failed this year Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 59.48 percent.

13:30 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC Class 10 results 2018: Latehar performs worst with 38.19%

The performance of Latehar district is worst, only 38.19% students could pass the class 10 examination.

13:29 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Class 10 result goof up in 2017

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005

13:29 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th result 2018: Exams held under strict security

While last year there were cases of malpractices reported, this year, tighter security arrangements were made. This includes the allotment of extra officials, banning of mobile devices on exam centres, JAC has managed to keep a tab on the cheating incidents so far.

13:28 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th results 2018: Palamau topped among districts with 65.17% in Science stream

District wise performance in Science stream

Palamau- 65.17%

Giridi- 61.25%

Hazaribagh- 61.12%

Kodarma- 58.49%

Deogarh- 55.39%

Ranchi- 52.17%

Dumka- 50.99%

Ramgarh- 49.50%

Dhanbad- 48.73%

West Singhbhum- 47.24%

13:27 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th results 2018: Simdega tops among the districts in Commerce stream

District wise performance in Commerce stream

Simdega- 86.5%

Kodarma- 78.16%

Ranchi- 75%

Hazaribagh- 72.51%

Lohardagga- 72%

Khunti- 71.14%

13:27 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Science, Commerce result 2018: Girls outshine boys

The performance of girls was better than boys in comparison to the previous years in the commerce stream with 75.74% girls passing as against 61.49% boys.

13:26 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th result 2018: 16,618 secures first division in Science stream

This year 16,618 students have secured first division in Science strea,, 26,337- second division, 1,711- third division.

13:26 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th result 2018: 44,677 students clear Science stream

This year, 44,677 students have cleared in Science stream drafting a pass percentage of 48.34.

13:26 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th results 2018: What was the pass percentage in the Scienvce stream

In a press conference at JAC headquarters, Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent. “A total of 93,781 students had registered for the examinations and 93,405 had actually appeared. Out of them, 16,618 passed in the first division,” he said.

13:25 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Science, Commerce results 2018: Pass percentage dipped by 4%

Compared to last year, the pass percentage has fallen by around four percent. The dip is for the second consecutive year. In 2016, the pass percentage in science was over 58 per cent, which came down to 52.36 per cent in 2017.

13:24 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th results 2018: What was the pass percentgae in the Commerce stream

The situation in the commerce stream was slightly better with an overall pass percentage of 67.49 per cent. The best performing district was Simdega with a pass percentage of 86.55 per cent, while Sahebganj scored worst with a pass percentage of 39.85 per cent. In commerce stream, the total number of students appearing for the examinations was 40,244. The pass percentage this year recorded an increase of around seven per cent, compared to 2017 results, when the total pass percent was around 60 per cent

13:15 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Cheating cases in 2017

Last year, seven students along with their parents were caught by the police due to cheating cases. They were caught cheating in under-construction building in Jharkhand State board exam. The police team that raided the place also seized eatables and soft drinks from the spot. According to IANS, the school principal refused any knowledge of the incident and said that he was not aware how question papers and answer sheets were sent outside the centre

13:04 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Arts result to be out in an hour

In another one hour, JAC will release the result of Class 12th Arts board examination. Students should maintain patience and wait for the official announcement of the same.  A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.

13:00 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Result earlier delayed due to incomplete evaluation

Earlier, there were speculations that the result was to be declared on June 20. The officials later said that the same ws delayed due to the incomplete evaluation process. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.

12:54 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC inter certificate at Digi Locker

Students will be able to download the JAC Intermediate certificates on the Digi Locker, once the result is declared. Council's chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed it to indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 2 pm today. Students are adviced to keep their admit cards ready in order to check their scores.

12:44 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Jharkhand JAC 12th Result via SMS

One can also check the result through his/her cell phone via SMS. In order to obtain Class 12th Arts result through SMS,  type - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO, and send it 56263.

12:38 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Science Result: Divisions

In Science,  a total of 16,618 students became successful with first division while 26,337 got the second division. About 1,711 students have received third division in Science stream.

12:32 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Result of JAC 12th Arts board examination through app

Students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. In Class 12th Commerce stream, a total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division. 

12:25 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Jharkhand Class 12 Arts stream result at indiaresults

The result for the Arts stream students will also be available at indiaresults.com

12:21 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC)

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) holds and conducts examinations of intermediate, secondary, madhyama and madarsa from vastaniyan to fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations. Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.95. 

12:16 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Jharkhand 12th Science, Commerce Result

The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on June 7. In Class 12th Science stream, 48.34 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 67.49 per cent. Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, 40,244 students appeared and nearly 27,164 passed.

12:09 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Arts Result: How to check

Students are suggested to keep their hall tickets ready in order to check their scores. After the result is out, they can check the same by entering their crdentials such as roll number. Follow the below mentioned steps to get your marks.

Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the link for result

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

12:06 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Where to check

Once released, all those who had appeard for the exam will be able to check their scores at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.  If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check the results at indiaresults.com

11:55 (IST) 27 Jun 2018
Jharkhand Class 12th Arts Result 2018:Declaration time

The result of Class 12th Arts board exmination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in a press conference today, on June 27, at 2 pm. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018.  The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12.  A total of 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys had cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls had passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.

jharresults.nic.in, jac.nic.in, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018, indiaresult, JAC 12th Arts Result 2018: Jharkhand Board to host the result of Class 12 today

Jharkhand JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: The result once released, will be available at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage was 71.95. Dates of supplementary examinations will be announced soon after result declaration.

