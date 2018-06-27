Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts Result 2018 LIVE updates: Result at 2 pm, check at jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in

Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12th Arts Result LIVE updates: Over a lakh students from the Arts stream will be able to access their Class 12th result today, on June 27, at 2 pm. Earlier the result was scheduled at 3 pm. The result will be announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in a press conference, in presence of various authorities. Scores will be available at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check the results at indiaresults.com
The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. Around 3,17 lakh students had appeared in the Class 12 Arts examination this year. In Science stream, the pass percentage was 48.34 and in Commerce, it was 67.49 per cent.
The JAC Class 10th Board examinations ended on March 21 . The council had implemented various security measures this year to ensure an incident proof conduct of the examinations. Security features like CCTV and online admit cards were introduced by the board for the first time.
In 2018, a number of people, including students, have been detained in Jharkhand’s Chatra Sadar police station area for cheating and on suspicion of being part of the leak of Class X and Class XII question papers. An FIR was filed in this regard by the principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, alleging that cheating was being resorted to by students with the help of some unidentified persons.
Apart from it, 3 people and 9 students were arrested in jharkhand with leaked 10th board maths paper in their possession. According to DNA, the three people arrested were from a coaching centre called 'Study Vision' which reportedly leaked the question papers.
Six students, who allegedly went into their class 10th Mathematics exams with solved papers, were detained in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Friday in connection with CBSE paper leaks, the police said in Chatra.
The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 59.48 percent students have cleared the examination successfully.
District wise pass percentage
Hazaribagh- 74.75%
Ranchi- 72.93%
East Singbhum- 68.23%
Khunti- 66.93%
Sahebganj- 64.09%
Giridhi- 63.15%
Dhanbad- 68.19%
128956 boys (61.79%) boys have cleared the examination successfully, while 125878 girls have passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.
The results of Jharkhand JAC Class 10 examination have been declared. This year, 1,01,020 students secured first division draftin a pass percentage of 23%. 1,18,046 (27%) students secured second division, while 35,764 students (9%) got third division.
Around 1,28,595 students failed this year Class 10 examination. The overall pass percentage stood at 59.48 percent.
The performance of Latehar district is worst, only 38.19% students could pass the class 10 examination.
Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) had to revise the result of Class 10 students as nearly 35,000 more students had cleared the examinations. They had earlier been declared ‘failed’ since the JAC had overlooked a crucial provision regarding language subjects. The results, declared on May 30, showed that of 4,693,311 students, who sat for the Boards, 2,68,308 students had cleared the exams — a pass percentage of 57.91, an all-time low for Class 10 since JAC began conducting the examinations in 2005
While last year there were cases of malpractices reported, this year, tighter security arrangements were made. This includes the allotment of extra officials, banning of mobile devices on exam centres, JAC has managed to keep a tab on the cheating incidents so far.
District wise performance in Science stream
Palamau- 65.17%
Giridi- 61.25%
Hazaribagh- 61.12%
Kodarma- 58.49%
Deogarh- 55.39%
Ranchi- 52.17%
Dumka- 50.99%
Ramgarh- 49.50%
Dhanbad- 48.73%
West Singhbhum- 47.24%
District wise performance in Commerce stream
Simdega- 86.5%
Kodarma- 78.16%
Ranchi- 75%
Hazaribagh- 72.51%
Lohardagga- 72%
Khunti- 71.14%
The performance of girls was better than boys in comparison to the previous years in the commerce stream with 75.74% girls passing as against 61.49% boys.
In a press conference at JAC headquarters, Chairman Arvind Prasad Singh informed that the overall pass percentage in the science stream for Class 12 this year has been 48.34 per cent. “A total of 93,781 students had registered for the examinations and 93,405 had actually appeared. Out of them, 16,618 passed in the first division,” he said.
Compared to last year, the pass percentage has fallen by around four percent. The dip is for the second consecutive year. In 2016, the pass percentage in science was over 58 per cent, which came down to 52.36 per cent in 2017.
The situation in the commerce stream was slightly better with an overall pass percentage of 67.49 per cent. The best performing district was Simdega with a pass percentage of 86.55 per cent, while Sahebganj scored worst with a pass percentage of 39.85 per cent. In commerce stream, the total number of students appearing for the examinations was 40,244. The pass percentage this year recorded an increase of around seven per cent, compared to 2017 results, when the total pass percent was around 60 per cent
Last year, seven students along with their parents were caught by the police due to cheating cases. They were caught cheating in under-construction building in Jharkhand State board exam. The police team that raided the place also seized eatables and soft drinks from the spot. According to IANS, the school principal refused any knowledge of the incident and said that he was not aware how question papers and answer sheets were sent outside the centre
In another one hour, JAC will release the result of Class 12th Arts board examination. Students should maintain patience and wait for the official announcement of the same. A total of 3,26,107 students had appeared for the Intermediate examination out of which a total of 90,871 were from science stream, 47,622 from commerce while 1,87,610 from arts.
Earlier, there were speculations that the result was to be declared on June 20. The officials later said that the same ws delayed due to the incomplete evaluation process. The Jharkhand Academic Council was established with the aim of conducting examinations such as intermediate education, secondary education, Sanskrit education, madrasa education, higher secondary examination.
Students will be able to download the JAC Intermediate certificates on the Digi Locker, once the result is declared. Council's chairperson Arvind Prasad Singh confirmed it to indianexpress.com that the result will be declared at 2 pm today. Students are adviced to keep their admit cards ready in order to check their scores.
One can also check the result through his/her cell phone via SMS. In order to obtain Class 12th Arts result through SMS, type - RESULT<space>JAC12<space>ROLL CODE + ROLL NO, and send it 56263.
In Science, a total of 16,618 students became successful with first division while 26,337 got the second division. About 1,711 students have received third division in Science stream.
Students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number. In Class 12th Commerce stream, a total of 6,127 students have received the first division, 18,266 students registered for the second division and 2,770 for the third division.
The result for the Arts stream students will also be available at indiaresults.com
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) holds and conducts examinations of intermediate, secondary, madhyama and madarsa from vastaniyan to fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations. Last year, the result of Intermediate Class 12 Arts stream was released on June 20 at 2:30 pm. The overall pass percentage stood at 71.95.
The results of Class 12th science and commerce stream were declared on June 7. In Class 12th Science stream, 48.34 per cent students cleared the exam, whereas in the Commerce stream, the success rate was 67.49 per cent. Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, 40,244 students appeared and nearly 27,164 passed.
Students are suggested to keep their hall tickets ready in order to check their scores. After the result is out, they can check the same by entering their crdentials such as roll number. Follow the below mentioned steps to get your marks.
Step 1: Log on to the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Once released, all those who had appeard for the exam will be able to check their scores at the official websites — jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in. If due to heavy traffic students are unable to open the above mentioned websites, they can also check the results at indiaresults.com
The result of Class 12th Arts board exmination will be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) in a press conference today, on June 27, at 2 pm. The examination was conducted from March 8 to March 27, 2018. The result of Class 10 examination was declared on June 12. A total of 1,28,956 boys (61.79 per cent) boys had cleared the examination successfully, while 1,25,878 girls had passed securing a pass percentage of 57.29.