Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Jharkhand Board JAC 11th Result 2022 Declared: How to check

Jharkhand board JAC 11th result 2022: The board exams were conducted in an offline centre based mode by adhering to all the COVID 19 guidelines issued by the Government of India.

JAC 11th Results 2022: Candidates can check their scorecard on the official website-jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

JAC Class 11 result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council, JAC has declared class 11 results today evening. Students who appeared for the class 11 exams can check their JAC board exam results 2022 from these official websites – jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The pass percentage is 93.7 per cent.

Only those students who successfuly clear JAC class 11 exam will be eligible for class 12 admissions. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the Term 1 exam from May 7 to May 9, 2022, whereas the exam for  Term 2 was conducted from June 16 to July 11, 2022.

JAC Class 11 Results 2022: How to Check

Step 1- Visit the official websites-jacresults or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2- Tap the link which read ‘JAC Class 11 Results’ on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill the login credentials and press submit.

Step 4- The JAC Class 11 Result 2022 will display on your screen.

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future references.

The board exams were conducted in an offline centre based mode by adhering to all the COVID 19 guidelines issued by the Government of India. Jharkhand Board has declared the JAC Class 11 Result 2022 for Arts, Science & Commerce Stream.

Students who appeared in the JAC Class 11 Board Exam can check the results from the official website using their login credentials.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 05:47:29 pm
