Jharkhand Board Class 11th Result 2026 Out: How to download scorecards at jacresults.com

Jharkhand Board Class 11th Result 2026 Out: Students can access their results online using their Roll Code and Roll Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. To check the JAC Class 11 result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website at www.jacresults.com.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 04:40 PM IST
Jharkhand Board Class 11th result 2026 outJharkhand Board Class 11th result 2026 released (Screengrab from result portal)
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JAC Class 11 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 11 results 2026 following the completion of exams held in February. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Science, Arts and Commerce streams this year, as per reports.

Students can access their results online using their Roll Code and Roll Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. To check the JAC Class 11 result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website at jacresults.com.

Steps to check JAC Class 11 Result 2026:

Step 1. Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Step 2. Click on the link for “JAC Class 11 Result 2026”

Step 3. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number

Step 4. Click on ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’

Step 5. Check your result on the screen and download/print it for reference

Following the declaration of results, students should carefully verify all personal and academic details mentioned in the marksheet. In case of any discrepancies, they must report the issue to their respective schools at the earliest for correction.

Last year, the Jharkhand Academic Council recorded a high overall pass percentage of around 98.7% in Class 11, with over 3.44 lakh students promoted out of nearly 3.49 lakh who appeared for the exams. Girls slightly outperformed boys, continuing the trend of strong performance across streams.

 

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