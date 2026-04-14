Jharkhand Board Class 11th Result 2026 Out: How to download scorecards at jacresults.com

JAC Class 11 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 11 results 2026 following the completion of exams held in February. More than 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations across Science, Arts and Commerce streams this year, as per reports.

Students can access their results online using their Roll Code and Roll Number, as mentioned on their admit cards. To check the JAC Class 11 result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website at jacresults.com.

Steps to check JAC Class 11 Result 2026:

Step 1. Visit the official website at jacresults.com

Step 2. Click on the link for “JAC Class 11 Result 2026”

Step 3. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number