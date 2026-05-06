Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Websites to check inter result

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Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today has announced the result for Class 12 inter exams. Students who appeared in the Class 12 JAC science, arts and commerce can download the result at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also, the IE Education portal at indianexpress.com is hosting the JAC inter 2026 result, students will also be able to check results through it. The JAC Class 12th results are also available at DigiLocker along with official website of the board.
Across all three streams, a total of 3,24,587 students applied for the JAC Class 12 Intermediate examinations, out of which 3,22,341 appeared. In total, 2,97,414 students passed the exam. The pass percentage in science, arts and commerce stands at 82.92 per cent, 96.14 per cent and 93.37 per cent, respectively.
The exam for Class 12 was held between February 3 to February 21.
Students can download their result for class 10, 12 examinations from digilocker also. For this login into digilocker either from digilocker mobile app or from digilocker.gov.in by the registered mobile number. After that go to the section of search documents and search for Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), then click on class 10, class 12 results as applicable. After that enter the information as required. Once the results appears, save it under the scetion of issued documents in digilocker itself.
To pass the examination for class 10 and 12 students have to achieve a pass percentage of 33 per cent in each subject. An aggregate of 33 per cent is also required, combining all the subjects together. Students who cannot pass in all the subjects will be given the opprtunity to sit for the supplementary exam. The application form and the timetable for the supplementary exam will be released shortly by the board.