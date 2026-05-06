Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2026 (OUT): Websites to check inter result

Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today has announced the result for Class 12 inter exams. Students who appeared in the Class 12 JAC science, arts and commerce can download the result at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Also, the IE Education portal at indianexpress.com is hosting the JAC inter 2026 result, students will also be able to check results through it. The JAC Class 12th results are also available at DigiLocker along with official website of the board.

Homepage of the official website of JAC (screengrab from website) Homepage of the official website of JAC (screengrab from website)

Across all three streams, a total of 3,24,587 students applied for the JAC Class 12 Intermediate examinations, out of which 3,22,341 appeared. In total, 2,97,414 students passed the exam. The pass percentage in science, arts and commerce stands at 82.92 per cent, 96.14 per cent and 93.37 per cent, respectively.