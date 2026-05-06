Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2026 out, Arts tops performance: Meet this year’s toppers

The results are available at jacresults.com and jac,jharkhand.gov.in

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 92.27% across streams. This year, a total of 3,24,587 students registered, of whom 3,22,341 appeared and 2,97,414 successfully passed the examination.

Students can check their Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 results 2026 on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, by entering their roll number and required credentials.

Alternately, students can also check their JAC 12th results on IE Education portal.

The results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access and download their digital marksheets for future use.

Student performance in Jharkhand 12th

Among streams, Arts recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.14%, continuing its strong performance trend. A total of 2,11,095 students appeared in Arts, out of which 2,02,962 passed. In terms of divisions, 1,07,694 students secured first division, while 91,317 got second division and 3,947 were placed in third division.