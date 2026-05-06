Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2026 out, Arts tops performance: Meet this year’s toppers

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 92.27% across streams. This year, a total of 3,24,587 students registered, of whom 3,22,341 appeared and 2,97,414 successfully passed the examination.
Students can check their Jharkhand Academic Council Class 12 results 2026 on the official websites, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, by entering their roll number and required credentials.
Alternately, students can also check their JAC 12th results on IE Education portal.
The results will also be available on DigiLocker, where students can access and download their digital marksheets for future use.
Among streams, Arts recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.14%, continuing its strong performance trend. A total of 2,11,095 students appeared in Arts, out of which 2,02,962 passed. In terms of divisions, 1,07,694 students secured first division, while 91,317 got second division and 3,947 were placed in third division.
The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 82.92%, with 90,168 students appearing and 74,771 passing. Of these, 61,589 students secured first division, followed by 13,163 in second division and 161 in third division.
In Commerce, the pass percentage stood at 93.37%, with 21,078 students appearing and 19,681 clearing the exam. The stream saw 12,030 students securing first division, while 7,468 were placed in second division and 183 in third division.
JAC Class 12th Toppers: Stream-wise toppers list
|Arts stream topper
|Rank
|Candidate Name
|Marks
|1
|Chhoti Kumari
|478
|2
|Ankit Kumar
|474
|3
|Anshu Kumari
|473
|Commerce stream toppers
|1
|Shweta Prasad
|478
|2
|Krish Kumar Barnwal
|472
|3
|Priyanshi Khatri
|471
|Science stream toppers
|1
|Rashida Naaz
|489
|2
|Md Faizan Alam
|483
|3
|Akanksha Kumari
|481
|3
|Sana Aafrin
|481
The results indicate a strong overall performance by students, particularly in Arts and Commerce streams, while Science saw relatively lower pass percentages.