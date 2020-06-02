Jharkahnd JAC to announce Class 8th result this week

Jharkahnd JAC class 8th result 2020: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ file Jharkahnd JAC class 8th result 2020: Check result at these websites. Representational image/ file

Jharkahnd JAC class 8th result 2020: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the results of class 8 examination this week. Secretary Mahip Kumar Singh told indianexpress.com that the result of class 8 examination has been prepared and the students can expect it this week. “As the council announced the result of class 9 exam today, the class 8 result will be announced in a day or two. The date of result declaration will be announced a day before,” the official said. Around 5.14 lakh students appeared in the examination that was conducted in January.

Once declared, the students can check the results through the websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via an app, candidates have to pre-register their roll numbers.

Meanwhile, a total of 4.06 lakh students cleared the class 9 exam this year, counting a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent. The council has started evaluating the answer sheets of class 10, 12, and the results can be expected by July. The council, for the first time would broadcast the evaluation process live through CCTV cameras. The arrangements have been made to keep an eye on protocols of social distancing being followed at various centres, secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said.

Over 6.21 lakh students appeared in the board exams this year that was concluded on March 27, days after lockdown.

