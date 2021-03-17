JEXPO, VOCLET 2021: Check application process details, paper pattern, exam dates

JEXPO, VOCLET 2021: West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has issued the information brochure for JEXPO and VOCLET exams. These entrance tests are conducted for admission to the diploma in engineering/ technology courses in government and private polytechnic institutions of the state. With the previous year being an exception as both these exams were cancelled due to the pandemic, the council is now conducting JEXPO and VOCLET on July 18 in two different shifts.

The registrations for the entrance tests are commencing online at the official website jexpo.webscte.co.in from March 25. The last date of submission of online applications is June 14. Unlike the previous year, there is no provision for offline applications this year. For online applications at the official website, candidates have to deposit a payment of Rs 450 (Rs 225 for Kanyashree enrollees).

Eligibility: Before applying, candidates must know and fulfil certain educational qualifications and other conditions of eligibility as laid down in the information brochures of the respective exams. For JEXPO, the minimum educational qualification required is a class 10 pass with at least 35 per cent marks in the final exam. However, for VOCLET, the minimum educational qualification required is a class 12 pass as per the (10+2) pattern of education. In addition, any candidate who has completed 2 year’s ITI course after passing the class 10 or the madhyamik exam are also eligible for VOCLET.

Those who apply for the exam must be Indian citizens, which is yet another important condition of eligibility. Candidates who are colour blind, physically challenged or mentally unfit are not eligible for JEXPO and VOCLET 2021. In addition, female candidates are not allowed to take admission in Diploma in Mining Engineering course through these entrance exams.

Syllabus: The JEXPO syllabus is based on the subjects of mathematics and physical science as specified by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education for class 10. The subjects included are mathematics, physics and chemistry. The VOCLET syllabus, on the other hand, is as per the 10+2 syllabus of the West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development. The indicative subjects are mathematics, physics, chemistry, mechanics and computer science.

Exam pattern: As per the latest scheme, the JEXPO, VOCLET exam pattern indicates that both these examinations are conducted in centres across the state in the offline mode, that is, as a pen and paper-based test. There are only MCQ type questions in the paper and although the distribution of questions across the subjects indicated in the syllabus differs. The total number of MCQs in the paper is fixed at 100.

The JEXPO, VOCLET 2021 question paper consists of 100 questions carrying 1 mark each and leading to a total of 100 marks. The question paper is documented in the English and Bengali languages. Candidates may note that there is a negative marking of 0.25 marks in these examinations for every incorrect answer. The overall duration of the JEXPO, VOCLET examinations is two hours only.

Those who are aspiring for admission to diploma programs in polytechnic institutes of West Bengal, therefore, have to apply for JEXPO, VOCLET at first, download their admit card from the official website as per the schedule and then appear in the examination in designated centres.

JEXPO and VOCLET 2021 admit cards are scheduled to release tentatively on June 28, 2021. Once the exam is over, results are declared and registration and choice filling starts. Candidates have to register online and select their preference for polytechnics. The final allotment result then releases and candidates are then required to report to respective polytechnics for admission.