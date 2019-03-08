JEST result 2019 for Physics declared, how to download

JEST result 2019: The result for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) conducted on February 17, 2019 has been declared. Candidates can check the result at jest.org.in. The result has been announced for the Physics exam. A total of 13397 candidates appeared in the JEST 2019 Physics exam.

According to official notification, 398 out of 6,654 candidates obtained qualifying marks (35) for admission to MSc or Integrated PhD degree and 692 out of 7,283 candidates have obtained qualifying marks (32) for admission to PhD programme. These candidates are eligible for admission to respective programmes but the institutes will have their own criteria for shortlisting candidates.

JEST result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jest.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using user id

Step 3: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result for future reference and take a print out. The JEST score is valid for one year. TCS result will be announced soon.