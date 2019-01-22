JEST admit card 2019 to be released soon, check how to download

JEST admit card 2019: The admit card for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) 2019 will be released today on the official website – jest.org.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 17, 2019. The JEST score secured by students in the exam will be valid for one year.
Applicants seeking admission for a Ph D or integrated PhD programme in physics, theoretical computer science, neuroscience, computational biology appear for the JEST exam. “Bring a printout of the downloaded admit card and one of your photo-ids for entry into the examination centre. Admit cards will not be sent by post/email,” said the official statement.
JEST admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, jest.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click the link ‘admit card JEST 2019’
Step 3: Click on the link, log-in
Step 4: Download the admit card
