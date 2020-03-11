JEST 2020 result declared, how to download score card

JEST 2020: Check result at jest.org.in (Representational image) JEST 2020: Check result at jest.org.in (Representational image)

JEST 2020 result: The result for the Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) has been declared at the official website, jest.org.in. Those who have appeared for the exam can download their score card by login through the official website.

As many as 196 candidates have cleared Part A of the TCS exam while 390 out of 6226 candidates have obtained qualifying marks (26) for MSc/Integrated PhD. Further, 705 out of 7263 candidates have obtained qualifying marks (32) for PhD.

JEST 2020 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jest.org.in

Step 2: On the left-hand panel, log-in using credentials

Step 3: Score card link will appear on left-hand menu

Step 4: Check score, download

The Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) conducts the JEST. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in PhD or integrated PhD programmes in physics or theoretical computer science or neuroscience or computational biology in the participating institutes. The list of institutes includes – VECC, UGC-DAE CSR, TIFR, TIFR-TCIS, SINP, RRI, RRCAT, NBRC, IMSc, IPR, IISER, IIA, ICTS, ARIES, Bose institute among others.

These institutes have their own criteria, based on JEST score, interview, document verification will also take place for admissions. JEST is recognised as a National Eligibility Test for Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB). The JEST exam score is valid for one year.

