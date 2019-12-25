JEST 2020 Physics syllabus, exam pattern: All you need to know about PhD entrance exam

JEST 2020 to be held in February (Representational image) JEST 2020 to be held in February (Representational image)

JEST 2020: The Joint Entrance Screening Test (JEST) – an entrance for admission to a PhD / Integrated PhD programme in physics or theoretical computer science or neuroscience or computational biology will be held on February 16, 2020. The JEST exam score is valid for one year.

The national eligibility test held by the SERB (Science & Engineering Research Board) and is accepted by several institutes including VECC, UGC-DAE CSR, TIFR, TIFR-TCIS, SINP, RRI, RRCAT, NBRC, IMSc, IPR, IISER, IIA, ICTS, ARIES, Bose institute among others. If you are among the thousands of candidates preparing to appear for the exam, then you can refer the official syllabus released for the same.

JEST 2020: Exam pattern

The test focusses on the following areas: analytical reasoning and deduction, combinatorics, data structures and algorithms, discrete mathematics, graph theory, principles of programming. There are questions of both types – some requiring short answers as well as

some involving detailed problem-solving.

JEST 2020: Physics Syllabus

Mathematical Methods: Vector algebra and vector calculus, tensors, curvilinear coordinate systems, linear algebra; linear differential equations, elements of Sturm-Liouville theory; special functions; complex analysis; Fourier series and Fourier transforms, Laplace transforms; elementary properties of discrete groups; elements of probability theory, error analysis.

Classical Mechanics: Newton’s laws, conservation of energy and momentum, collisions; generalized coordinates, the principle of least action, Lagrangian and Hamiltonian formulations of mechanics; symmetry and conservation laws; central force problem, Kepler problem; small oscillations and normal modes; special relativity in classical mechanics.

Electromagnetism & Optics: electrostatics and magnetostatics, boundary value problems, multipole expansion; fields in conducting, dielectric, diamagnetic and paramagnetic media; Faraday’s law and time-varying fields; displacement current; Maxwell’s equations; energy and momentum of electromagnetic fields; propagation of plane electromagnetic waves, reflection, refraction; electromagnetic waves in dispersive and conducting media; diffraction, interference, polarization.

Quantum Mechanics: Uncertainty principle; Schrodinger equation; central potentials, hydrogen atom; Orbital and spin angular momenta, the addition of angular momenta; Matrix formulation of quantum theory, unitary transformations, Hermitian operators; Variational principle, time-independent perturbation theory, time-dependent perturbation theory.

Electronics: Basics of semiconductor; p-n junctions, diodes, transistors; LCR circuits, rectifiers, amplifiers, active filters and oscillators; basics of OPAMPs and their applications; basics of digital electronics.

Thermodynamics and Statistical Physics: Laws of thermodynamics, work and heat, thermodynamic potentials;

elements of kinetic theory; Maxwell’s relations; statistical ensembles; partition function; classical ideal gas, harmonic oscillators; classical and quantum statistics; Fermi and Bose gases; black body radiation; statistics of paramagnetism

