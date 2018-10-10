JEST 2019: Online application to begin November 1, check details

JEST 2019: Joint Entrance Screening Test, an examination considered as a National Eligibility Test (NET), will be conducted on February 17, 2019. The online application process will begin from November 1 and will be closed on December 15, 2018. The admit card is available to download after January 20, 2019 on the official website – jest.org.in.
The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Ph D and Integrated Ph D courses in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology.
JEST 2019: Eligibility criteria
Educational qualifications
Ph D (Physics): The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Physics. For educational qualifications according to institutions, candidates can check the official website.
Ph D in Theoretical Computer Science at IMSc: The candidates should possess Master’s degree in Science/ Engineering or Technology in Computer Science and related streams.
Ph D in Neuroscience at NBRC: The candidates should possess Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics, apart from it, Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Master’s degree in Computer Science required.
Ph D in Computational Biology at IMSc: Postgraduate degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Computer Application or Science with some mathematical skills is required to apply for the course.
B.Sc. (Physics/Mathematics): For National Institute of Science Education and Research, candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Engineering or Technology in Engineering Physics with 60 per cent marks and above
Integrated M.Sc./ M.Tech-Ph.D (Physics): For Indian Institute of Astrophysics, candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering/ Technology.
JEST 2019: Important dates
Commencement of online application form: November 1
Last date to submit application form: December 15, 2018
Admit card to available online: January 20, 2019
Examination: February 17, 2019.
