JEST 2019: Online application to begin November 1, check details

JEST 2019: Joint Entrance Screening Test, an examination considered as a National Eligibility Test (NET), will be conducted on February 17, 2019. The online application process will begin from November 1 and will be closed on December 15, 2018. The admit card is available to download after January 20, 2019 on the official website – jest.org.in.

The entrance examination is conducted for admission to Ph D and Integrated Ph D courses in Physics or Theoretical Computer Science or Neuroscience or Computational Biology.

JEST 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications

Ph D (Physics): The candidates need to possess Master’s degree in Physics. For educational qualifications according to institutions, candidates can check the official website.

Ph D in Theoretical Computer Science at IMSc: The candidates should possess Master’s degree in Science/ Engineering or Technology in Computer Science and related streams.

Ph D in Neuroscience at NBRC: The candidates should possess Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics, apart from it, Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Master’s degree in Computer Science required.

Ph D in Computational Biology at IMSc: Postgraduate degree in Science/ Engineering/ Technology/ Computer Application or Science with some mathematical skills is required to apply for the course.

B.Sc. (Physics/Mathematics): For National Institute of Science Education and Research, candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Engineering or Technology in Engineering Physics with 60 per cent marks and above

Integrated M.Sc./ M.Tech-Ph.D (Physics): For Indian Institute of Astrophysics, candidates should possess Bachelor’s degree in Physics/ Mathematics/ Engineering/ Technology.

JEST 2019: Important dates

Commencement of online application form: November 1

Last date to submit application form: December 15, 2018

Admit card to available online: January 20, 2019

Examination: February 17, 2019.

