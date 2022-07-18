scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 18, 2022

JENPAS UG 2022 result declared; how to download

JENPAS UG 2022 was conducted on May 15 and the answer key was released on the same date. The final answer key was released on July 15. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 18, 2022 7:04:43 pm
Candidates can check their result at the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in (Representative/file imagE)

WBJEEB has announced the results for Joint Entrance Test for Nursing, Paramedical, and Allied Sciences Under Graduate Courses (JNEPAS) 2022. Candidates can check their result at the official website – wbjeeb.nic.in

Read |NTA NEET UG Exam Analysis: Easy, but lengthy; experts predict increase in cut-off

JENPAS UG 2022 was conducted on May 15 and the answer key was released on the same date. The final answer key was released on July 15. 

JENPAS UG 2022 Result: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...Premium
UPSC Key-July 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Monsoon Session of Parliamen...
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | Yield inversion, soft-landing and reverse currency wars...
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: CryptoPremium
New challenge for Delhi cyber unit: Crypto
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...Premium
Aviation upturn sees new trends: tourism routes popular; curbs in China b...

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘JENPAS UG’ tab.

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your JENPAS UG rank card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future references.

JNEPAS (UG) is conducted for admissions in various colleges of West Bengal in various parademical graduation courses.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 18: Latest News
Advertisement