JEMAT result 2019 today, steps to download

JEMAT result 2019: The exam was conducted on June 2 for admission to management courses including MBA, MHA and postgraduate diploma courses in the state-based colleges. The result will be available at wbtu.ac.in from 7 pm onwards.

JEMAT result 2019: Check marks at wbtu.ac.in (Representational Image)

JEMAT result 2019: The Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad University of Technology, formerly known as West Bengal University of Technology (WBTU) will declare the result for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) 2019 today. The result for the entrance exam will be available at the official website wbtu.ac.in from 7 pm onwards, as per the official notification.

The exam was conducted on June 2 for admission to management courses including MBA, MHA and postgraduate diploma courses in the state-based colleges. Those who clear the written exam will be eligible for the personal interview and/or group discussion round. The dates for GDPI round are yet to be declared.

JEMAT result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbtu.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on JEMAT link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on the result link
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Result will be displayed, download

The result link will be activated post 7 pm.

It is a two-hour long multiple choice based exam. A total fo 100 questions from English, mathematics, and logical reasoning are asked. Each question has one mark each. The West Bengal-based colleges/institutes can admit students from one national level test (CAT/MAT/XAT/CMAT) and the state level test (JEMAT).

