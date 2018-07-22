JEMAT phase II 2018: Application procedure, important dates and exam pattern

JEMAT phase II 2018: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12.

JEMAT phase II 2018: The online registration process for the Joint Entrance Management Aptitude Test (JEMAT) has started from July 16 and the last date for the same is August 7. The exam is conducted by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal (MAKAUTWB) for admission to the MBA/ MHA/ AICTE approved PG diploma programmes offered by the management institutions of the state (government and private). An examination fee of Rs 600 (Rs 300 for SC/ST category) has to be paid online. The candidate whose name will appear in the merit list will have to pay Rs 500 at the time of counselling.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: The aspirant should have pursued bachelor’s in arts/ science/ commerce/ engineering/ technology/ medical/ dental/ agriculture or any other professional courses from recognised universities. Those appearing in final examination (graduation) in 2018 can also apply.

Exam structure

The exam will be objective type and the duration of the same will be two hours. There will be three sections in the paper, namely — English, mathematics and logical reasoning. There will be total 100 questions. Each question carries 1 mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Selection procedure

The selection will be conducted on the basis of a written test followed by group discussion/ personal interview (GD/PI). Selected ones will then undergo centralised counselling where they will be allotted colleges/ universities on the basis of their rank.

How to apply

Those who wish to apply may do so at the official website, jemat.eadmissions.net. After submitting the online application form, candidates should take a printout of the same and send it along with other relevant documents and fees to ‘ Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal, BF-142, Sector – I, Salt Lake Kolkata – 700064’.

Important dates

Last date for receiving hard copy of the application: August 8

Admit card availability: August 9 (tentative)

Written exam: August 12 (tentative)

