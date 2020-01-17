IIT JEE Advanced mock test link activated, check details

IIT JEE Advanced: Mock test link activated at jeeadv.ac.in. (Representational image) IIT JEE Advanced: Mock test link activated at jeeadv.ac.in. (Representational image)

JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates who aim to get admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are preparing for the JEE Advanced, even as the JEE Main results – the pre-requisite to appear for the Advanced – are yet to be announced. As the JEE Main answer keys are already out, many aspirants must have found out whether they will qualify or not. Keeping the aspirants in mind, the IIT-Delhi – which will be conducting the JEE Advanced this year – has already released the link to mock tests. Candidates can access the same at the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on June 12, 2020. Based on the result, the seat allocation will begin from June 17, 2020.

JEE Advanced 2020 mock test: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage click on the mock test link

Step 3: Click on paper 1 or 2 link

Step 4: Click on the log-in button (one can type name etc using the online keyboard too)

Step 5: Read instructions, click next

Step 6: Click on ‘I agree’ button and click ‘I am ready to begin’

For those appearing for JEE Advanced, IIT-Delhi has released a disclaimer stating, “The purpose of the links provided here is to make students familiar with the computer-based test (CBT) mode only and these links may not represent the question papers of JEE (Advanced) 2020.”

Only those who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 in JEE Main result are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. In 2019, only 1.65 lakh candidates opted to apply for IIT-entrance exam. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the JEE Advanced, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Read here to know why students opt out of IIT entrance exam?

Last year Mumbai’s Kartikey Gupta has secured all India rank (AIR) 1 in JEE Advanced. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks. Gupta scored rank 18 in the JEE Main April exam that year. In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organising institute for JEE (Advanced) in which a total number of 161,319 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2. As many as 38,705 candidates were successful. Of the total qualified candidates, 5,356 were females.

