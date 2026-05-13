NIT Rourkela introduces engineering programmes in Physics, Math Computing, & Semiconductor Technology

The National Institute of Technology Rourkela (NIT Rourkela) today launched four new programmes from the academic session 2026-27. These programmes, according to the Institute, will equip students with future-ready skills and address emerging industry demands in diverse national priority areas such as digital transformation, semiconductor ecosystem development, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, and scientific innovation. The new courses include:

1) B.Tech in Mathematics & Computing

Being offered by the Department of Mathematics at NIT Rourkela, the programme will integrate mathematics, computing, and data science and includes core subjects such as –

– Data Structures and Algorithms

– Theory of Computation

– Machine learning

– Artificial intelligence

– Cryptography

– Numerical analysis

– Statistical modelling

– Advanced computing

The inaugural batch will admit 25 students through JEE Main and is expected to open career pathways in software development, AI & ML, data science, quantitative finance, cybersecurity, research, and academia.

2) B.Tech in Engineering Physics

The programme will cover areas including quantum technologies, semiconductor devices, photonics, nanotechnology, materials science, cryogenics, optoelectronics, spintronics, astronomy and space technology, high-energy physics, and biophysics, among others. With an intake of 25 students in the inaugural batch, admissions to the programme will be through JEE Main.

3) M.Tech in Semiconductor Devices and Technology

The programme aims to expand the country’s semiconductor ecosystem. It will equip students with knowledge in –

– Semiconductor devices

– IC fabrication

– Semiconductor wafer technology

– Device characterisations

– Packaging technologies

– Modelling, simulation

– Advanced materials for electronic applications

Additionally, extensive hands-on training through advanced laboratory experiments and industry-relevant projects will be a key feature of the programme, as per the NIT. The inaugural batch of this programme will include 15 students through GATE.

4) M.Tech in Machine Learning and Signal Analysis

The programme offered by the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering at NIT Rourkela will equip students with advanced interdisciplinary skills at the intersection of artificial intelligence, data science, and signal processing.

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With a focus on emerging areas such as deep learning, speech and image processing, autonomous systems, wireless communications, and biomedical signal analysis, the programme intends to strengthen cutting-edge research and foster collaboration across engineering, computer science, and applied mathematics domains. The inaugural batch of this programme will include 12 students through GATE.

Speaking about NIT Rourkela’s ideology behind the new programme, Prof Ashok Kumar Turuk, Dean Academic, NIT Rourkela, said, “Aligned with the vision of NEP 2020, the future of higher education lies in multidisciplinary learning, flexibility, skill integration, and research-driven innovation. At NIT Rourkela, we believe that subjects like Physics and Mathematics should no longer be viewed only through the lens of theory, but as foundational disciplines powering emerging technologies and industrial transformation. These programmes represent an important step towards building a future-ready workforce for India’s growing deep-tech and knowledge economy.”