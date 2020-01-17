COMEDK 2020: From registration, exam date, paper pattern, how to apply – everything explained here

COMEDK 2020: Applications open COMEDK 2020: Applications open

The registrations are currently open for a number of engineering entrance exams 2020. Besides the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) conducted by the NTA, there are more than a handful of options for engineering aspirants in India. Applications for another popular exam — COMEDK has started this week.

COMEDK 2020, the engineering entrance exam that acts as the gateway for admission to 190 engineering colleges, for 20000 seats will be held on May 10, 2020. The registration for this exam is now open.

What is COMEDK 2020?

This is an engineering entrance exam, and it gets its name from its organising body, Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka. Based on marks obtained by a candidate in the exam, admissions are granted to all participating institutes. The score obtained in COMDEK 2020 will be valid for admission 2020-21 session only.

Important dates of COMEDK 2020

To start with, it may be noted that interested and eligible candidates can now apply online for COMEDK 2020 through comedk.org; the registrations have been opened on January 16.

The last date to apply is April 17. After which, the test admission test will be released. The COMEDK 2020 admit card will be released on May 1.

As mentioned above the test date is May 10. On the same day, COMEDK UGET, as well as Uni-Gauge E exams, will be conducted. Candidates can opt for the exam at the time of filling the application form.

Thereafter the result of COMEDK 2020 or the test scores will be released on May 26.

How to apply for COMEDK 2020?

To apply for COMEDK 2020, candidates have to visit the official website comedk.org and click the link that says ‘engineering application click here’. This link will redirect the candidates to a page where the candidates have to click the “login” button. On doing so a login window will open and therein the candidates have to follow the ‘new registration’ link.

Next, the applicant has to register details like the name, date of birth, email id, mobile number and unique id proof. On registration, OTP verification is done. On successful verification of the OTP, candidates are asked to fill out the application form, upload the scanned images and pay the application fee to submit the form.

The scanned images to be uploaded in the application form are a photograph of the candidate, signature of the candidate, signature of parent/guardian and unique Id proof of the candidate. The specification of these scanned images must be in JPG / JPEG format and their size must not be more than 80 kb.

The application fee that is to be paid to submit the online form is Rs 1,600 for only COMEDK, and Rs 2,600 if applying for COMEDK and UniGauge both.

