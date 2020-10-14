UPJEE second allotment list released

UPJEE counselling second list released. (Express Photo/ Representational)

UPJEE second allotment list 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) released the second allotment list based on the UPJEE result 2020. Those who have cleared the state-level engineering entrance exam and registred for counselling can check the college and course they have been allotted at jeecup.nic.in.

Students who wish to accept the seat allotted can freeze it by paying a fee of Rs 3000. There is also an option of not accepting the seat allotted or float it and wait for the next round of counselling. Those who accept the seats will have to appear for the document verification round at the allotted institute.

Read | Students who missed JEE Advanced can re-appear in 2021: JAB

UPJEE second allotment list 2020: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear

Students will have the window to freeze or float beginning today. It will conclude on October 15. Candidates can pay till October 16. The document verification option will remain open till October 15. The registration process for the third counselling will begin from October 14 and conclude on October 16. The result will be declared on October 17. A total of eight rounds will be held.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd