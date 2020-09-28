scorecardresearch
Monday, September 28, 2020
JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UP Polytechnic result released, check direct link

JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020, UP Polytechnic Entrance Exam Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The JEE Council UP declared the result of state-level entrance exam UPJEE today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jeecup.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2020 3:41:23 pm
bhu pet written exam result 2020, bhuonline.in, banahras hindu university result, bhu admissions, college admissions, education newsBHU written exam result declared for PET courses (Representational image)

JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: For lakhs of students aspiring to take admission in polytechnic, engineering, and related subjects in Uttar Pradesh based colleges, the wait will get over today. The JEE Council UP has declared the result of state-level entrance exam UPJEE today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jeecup.nic.in. Those who clear the test will now have to appear for counselling rounds and seats will be issued based on merit and choice.

The exam which was scheduled to take place in April was held in September. The entrance exam was rescheduled a couple of times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and a similar amount is expected to have registered this year.

The cut-off to qualify for admission and counselling sessions will also release today. Those who match the cut-off will be eligible for admission to 67 courses across 1,296 institutions across the state. The exam also had negative marking and the result will be calculated accordingly.

JEECUP UPJEE result 2020 LIVE Updates: From how to check score to counselling schedule, check latest developments

15:41 (IST)28 Sep 2020
How to check JEECUP result

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

15:24 (IST)28 Sep 2020
UP Polytechnic result 2020 released

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the result for UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) polytechnic and pharmacycourses. The candidates who have appeared in the entrance can check the result through the website- jeecup.nic.in. The state engineering entrance exam was held from September 12 to 15 

jeecup, upjee, upjee result, upjee result 2020, upjee jeecup result 2020, jeecup result, jeecup result 2020, jeecup up polytechnic result 2020, up polytechnic result, up polytechnic result 2020, up polytechnic result 2020 date and time, jeecup up polytechnic result 2020 date, sarkari result, sarkari result 2020, jeecup.nic.in, jeecup entrance result 2020 JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check at upjee.nic.in (Express Photo/Representational)

JEECUP UPJEE result 2020 LIVE updates: UPJEE is a state-level entrance exam for admission to diploma courses in polytechnic institutions under the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who clear JEE Main are also eligible to apply based in their results. JEECUP will release a separate schedule for counselling rounds.

