JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: UP Polytechnic result released, check direct link

JEECUP UPJEE Result 2020 LIVE Updates: For lakhs of students aspiring to take admission in polytechnic, engineering, and related subjects in Uttar Pradesh based colleges, the wait will get over today. The JEE Council UP has declared the result of state-level entrance exam UPJEE today. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jeecup.nic.in. Those who clear the test will now have to appear for counselling rounds and seats will be issued based on merit and choice.

The exam which was scheduled to take place in April was held in September. The entrance exam was rescheduled a couple of times due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year over 4 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam and a similar amount is expected to have registered this year.

The cut-off to qualify for admission and counselling sessions will also release today. Those who match the cut-off will be eligible for admission to 67 courses across 1,296 institutions across the state. The exam also had negative marking and the result will be calculated accordingly.