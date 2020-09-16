JEECUP UPJEE answer key 2020 released: Check how to download, raise objections

JEECUP UPJEE answer key 2020 released at upjee.nic.in Representational image/ file

JEECUP UPJEE answer key 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the preliminary answer key for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) at its official jeecup.nic.in. The state engineering entrance exam was held from September 12 to 15. The answer key has been released a day after conducting the exam.

This is the preliminary answer key and the candidates can raise objections, if any till September 19, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per objection will be applicable. Those who clear the exams will be eligible for admission to 67 courses across 1296 institutions. Admission will be given after counselling rounds.

JEECUP UPJEE answer key 2020: How to raise objection

Those who wish to download the answer key and/or raise objection can do so at the official website jeecup.nic.in by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key challenge bar

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Answer key will be released, download

Read | JoSAA schedule 2020: JEE Main to Advanced, IITs to state engineering colleges counselling from October 6

Step 5: Go to ‘your response’ to see the answer sheet or click on complain about question to raise an objection

Step 6: Enter question that you think is erroneous

Step 7: Click on get question

Step 8: Fill form, type complain

Step 9: Submit fee

Read | List of top engineering colleges in India and around the world

If the objection is accepted, the change will be displayed in the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to engineering and polytechnic courses in the state-based colleges. A total of three rounds of seat allotment will be conducted under direct admissions. In case seats are left vacant after the counselling process, then admission will be open for rest qualified candidates of ‘Other than Uttar Pradesh’, as per the official notice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd