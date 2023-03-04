scorecardresearch
Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
UPJEE 2023 exam dates announced; check schedule

JEECUP 2023: As per the schedule, UPJEE 2023 will be conducted between June 1 to 6. To apply, a candidate must be atleast 14 years of age as on Jul 1, 2023.

jeecup 2023 scheduleCandidates can download the schedule at the official website -  jeecup.admissions.nic.in (File image)

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh today announced the exam schedule for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Exam (UPJEE) 2023. Candidates can download the schedule at the official website –  jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Read |How JEE Advanced went from pen-and-paper mode to computer-based test

There will be one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test will be three hours. For each correct question, four marks will be given and one-fourth marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

UPJEE(P) is a state level examination for the candidates seeking admission in the government and private polytechnic colleges in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

 

First published on: 04-03-2023 at 11:42 IST
