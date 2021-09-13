JEECUP UPJEE 2021 result declared: Here’s how to check

JEECUP UPJEE Result 2021: The JEE Council UP today declared the result of the state-level entrance exam UPJEE. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jeecup.nic.in. Those who clear the test will now have to appear for the counselling rounds and seats will be issued based on merit and choice.

The JEECUP 2021 exam was conducted from August 29 to September 3. As per reports, this year 1,87,640 appeared in the entrance exam out of which 1,74,770 have been declared pass. Vivek Yadav of Ayodhya has topped the merit list followed by Shashank Verma from Barabanki and Monika from Hapur district of UP.

Read | JEE Advanced 2021 registration yet to begin

How to check JEECUP 2021 result

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation, and State Open Rank of UPJEE 2021 through a seat allocation process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes.