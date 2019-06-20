JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 @jeecup.nic.in LIVE updates: Final answer key out, check result soon

JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) result for admission to polytechnic courses will be declared today – June 20 at 3:30 pm. The exam was conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on May 26. The result will be available at jeecup.nic.in.

Read| JEECUP reservation matrix, counselling schedule

JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 LIVE updates: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling and seat allotment sessions. The finally selected students can seek admission at the in polytechnic diploma programmes imparted across the 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.