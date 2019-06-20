JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 @jeecup.nic.in LIVE updates: Final answer key out, check result soon

JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 LIVE updates: The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) result for admission to polytechnic courses will be declared today – June 20 at 3:30 pm. The exam was conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) on May 26. The result will be available at jeecup.nic.in.
JEECUP UP Polytechnic Result 2019 LIVE updates: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeecup.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download
Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling and seat allotment sessions. The finally selected students can seek admission at the in polytechnic diploma programmes imparted across the 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh.
Over 4.36 lakh appeared for UPJEE conducted by JEECUP
The exam was conducted across 931 test centres. Reportedly over 4.36 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
JEECUP UP JEE result 2019: Meet JEE Main toppers from UP
Himanshu Gaurav Singh of Gorakhpur and Naman Gupta of Kanpur were the toppers in JEE Main - the national level exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Himanshu was ranked 14th and Naman stood 17th across the country.
List of institutes available with UPJEE score
DR AMBEDKAR INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY FOR HANDICAPPED, KANPUR
JANTA POLYTECHNIC, JAHANGIRABAD, BULANDSHAHAR
D N POLYTECHNIC, MEERUT
D J POLYTECHNIC, BARAUT, BAGHPAT
GANDHI POLYTECHNIC, MUZAFFAR NAGAR
M G POLYTECHNIC, HATHRAS
SRI ANARDEVI KHANDELWAL MAHILA POLYTECHNIC, MATHURA
LUCKNOW POLYTECHNIC, LUCKNOW
B R ENGINEERING INSTITUTE, BICHPURI, AGRA (RAJA BALWANT SINGHPOLYTECHNIC, BICHPURI , AGRA )
HEWETT POLYTECHNIC, LUCKNOW
UPJEE exam pattern
There was one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. The duration of the test was three hours. For each correct question, four marks are given and one-fourth marks are deducted for wrong answers. The score obtained in UPJEE will be the final score and admission will be granted based on the same.
JEECUP UPJEE result 2019: What are different groups for?
The exam is conducted in several groups. The group A exam is for admission to engineering or technology diploma courses and group B to I and K1 to K8 and for all other courses with each group having its own dedicated stream.
JEECUP UPJEE result 2019: Where can a qualifying candidate seek admission?
Students who clear the UPJEE exam conducted by the JEECUP can seek admission to diploma, postgraduate diploma, and post diploma courses in engineering, technology and management programmes in UP-based polytechnic institutions. The score is accepted in all the institutes affiliated to Board of Technical Education (BTE), UP.
JEECUP UPJEE result date and time
The result will be declared today - June 20 (Thursday) at the official website, jeecup.nic.in and jeecup.org. The time of declaration of the result is 3:30 pm.