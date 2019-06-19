JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019 date and time, counselling schedule

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the result for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) exams on June 20 (Thursday) at its official website, jeecup.nic.in. According to the official notification, the result will be available to download from 3:30 pm onwards.

Those who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for online counselling and seat allotment procedure. There will be a total of five counselling sessions. Candidates will also have to undergo a mental and physical test to confirm admission.

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: Reservation

Other Backward Classes (OBC) if they belong to non-creamy Layer (NCL) – 27%

Scheduled caste (SC) – 21%

Scheduled tribes (ST) – 2%

Persons with disability (PwD) (minimum 40% disability) – 3%

Freedom fighter – 2%

Ward of military personnel – 5%

Girl candidate of all categories – 20%

JEECUP UP Polytechnic result 2019: Fee

To reserve a seat, selected candidates will have to pay fee. Total indicative fee for UP-based colleges are –

UPJEE is the state-level polytechnic entrance exam that leads to diploma courses in 559 polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. The exam, which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 28, was postponed to May 26 due to Lok Sabha elections. Subsequently, the result was also postponed to be declared on June 20 instead of the third week of May.