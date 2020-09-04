JEECUP to release UPJEE admit card soon: All you need to know

UPJEE to be held from September 12 (Representational image/ Express)

UPJEE JEECUP admit card 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the admit card for Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) today. After being postponed several times, the exam will be held from September 12 onward. As per the official notice by JEECUP, the admit card will be released at least eight days before exams at jeecup.nic.in.

The UPJEE will have one paper for each group having 100 objective type questions. All exams will be in Hindi and English and students can choose their mode of exam. The test will be of three hours duration. Each question will carry four marks for the correct response and -1 for the wrong response. Those who clear the exams will be eligible for admission to 67 courses across 1296 institutions. Admission will be given after counseling rounds.

Read | Best engineering colleges in India and abroad

UPJEE JEECUP admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Click on the exam you wish to appear for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The Papers of UPJEE (Polytechnic) for Group A, E1, and E2 will be conducted in offline mode only. The Papers of rest Groups i.e. B, C, D, F, G, H, I, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, K6, K7, and K8 will be conducted in online mode in the selected district.

Candidates will be offered admission based on their choices, reservation, and State Open Rank of UPJEE 2020 through a seat allocation process to be announced later. The candidates will be able to make their choices online for branches and institutes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd